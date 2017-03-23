Justin Bieber's Brazil Vandalism Case...

Justin Bieber's Brazil Vandalism Case Reopens Amid Ongoing Argentina Case

Will Justin Bieber's Brazil stop on his "Purpose World Tour" bring an unwelcome legal matter back on the pop icon's radar once more? That question comes after a judge in Brazil has reportedly granted a state prosecutor's request to reopen a criminal vandalism case against Bieber which stems back to an event involving graffiti in 2013. According to the pop prince's itinerary, he is set to perform in Brazil in Rio de Janeiro on March 29 and So Paulo on April 1. Some context: During Justin's "Believe Tour" stop in Rio in 2013, the then 19-year-old was given permission from the city to graffiti a wall in the neighborhood of Vidigal.

