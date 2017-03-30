Justin Bieber Tries Out an Interestin...

Justin Bieber Tries Out an Interesting New Fashion Trend

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WMJX-FM Boston

Casual crop tops, crop tops as formal wear, they're everywhere. In fact, sometimes it feels like it's a challenge to find a full-length shirt because everything is cropped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMJX-FM Boston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,440 • Total comments across all topics: 279,955,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC