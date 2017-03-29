Justin Bieber Strips Off His Shirt Revealing Ripped Abs On The Beach In Rio, Brazil
It's getting hot in here, so take off most of your clothes! Justin Bieber was looking mighty fine when he stripped off his shirt and showed off his rocking abs on a beach in Brazil. Check out the sexy pics of his rippling bod here! Justin Bieber , 23, looks hot pretty much 24/7, but he was especially smoking when he pulled off a white tank top and sizzled shirtless on a beach in Rio, Brazil on March 29. Justin stripped down to just his red track pants in front of many adoring fans who were soaking up some sunshine on the gorgeous Brazilian day.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Mar 10
|Notfitting
|1
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
