Justin Bieber faces ARREST in Brazil ...

Justin Bieber faces ARREST in Brazil for painting graffiti

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Justin Bieber faces being ARRESTED in Brazil four years after allegedly spray painting graffiti on wall of A 23m hotel Justin Bieber faces arrest in Brazil for illegally spray painting graffiti on a Rio hotel's wall four years ago after a judge reopened the criminal case against him. The Love Yourself singer, who is due to arrive in the country on Wednesday, was charged with 'crime against the city order and cultural heritage' after defacing the side of a famous A 23million hotel during his last visit to the country in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,871,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC