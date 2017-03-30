Justin Bieber Caught Facetiming Sexy Brunette in Rio, Brazil: Is It Luciana? - See Pics
Well well well! It looks like Justin Bieber sure has taken a liking to gorgeous brunettes during his stay in Rio. He was spotted having a fun Facetime session with a lovely lady Mar, 30, and we've got the details of if it was with new honey Luciana Chamone.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Mar 10
|Notfitting
|1
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
