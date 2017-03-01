Jewish Club In Rio Hosts Populist Who Supports Far Right Dictatorship
A Jewish group from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city, invited as a speaker a polemic right-wing congressman whom Jews in Sao Paulo had dis-invited from a speaking event following pressure by far-left activists. Rio's Hebraica sports and cultural club invited Jair Bolsonaro, a prominent congressman who is an advocate both of Israel and of Brazil's military dictatorship during the years 1964 to 1985, last week to speak in Rio following the cancellation of his address, that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the Hebraica club of Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city.
