James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt expand joint summer tour plans

After recently announcing joint summer concerts at four U.S. baseball parks, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt have now scheduled more than a dozen additional shows together across the country. The trek gets underway July 6 in Newark, New Jersey, and is mapped out through a previously reported August 11 concert at Boston's Fenway Park.

Chicago, IL

