James Hetfield Interview On Brazilian TV [News]

Metallica frontman was recently featured on an interview on Brazilian TV ight before the band's March 25th performance at Lollapalooza Brasil at Autodromo de Interlagos in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Metallica frontman was recently featured on an interview on Brazilian TV ight before the band's March 25th performance at Lollapalooza Brasil at Autodromo de Interlagos in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.