Industrial Production in Brazil Rebounds After 34 Months of Decline
The industrial production in Brazil started 2017 with a monthly increase compared to the same days of the previous year, after 34 consecutive months of decline. This is welcome news in the midst of Brazil's worst economic recession on record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.
