Hundreds demonstrate to support Brazi...

Hundreds demonstrate to support Brazil corruption probe

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Hundreds of people are demonstrating on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach to support a sprawling corruption probe that has ensnared Brazil's top politicians and even threatens to bring down President Michel Temer. Investigators say more than $2 billion in bribes were paid in kickbacks centered on state oil company Petrobras and included major construction companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,845,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC