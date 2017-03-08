How to watch UFC Fight Night 106: 'Be...

How to watch UFC Fight Night 106: 'Belfort vs. Gastelum' TONIGHT in Brazil

Read more: MMA Mania

The legendary Vitor Belfort will return to his homeland later tonight at UFC Fight Night 106 live on FOX Sports 1 from inside Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil, as he takes on former welterweight contender Kelvin Gastelum in an important middleweight scrap. The five-round main event will be only the second of Gastelum's young career and mark his return to the Octagon since knocking out Tim Kennedy at UFC 206.

