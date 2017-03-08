Horrifying Video of Trans Woman Being...

Horrifying Video of Trans Woman Being Murdered Outrages Brazil

A cell phone video showing the savage beating of a trans woman just before her murder has horrified Brazil and brought the country's problem with anti-LGBTQ violence to the forefront. The disturbing video shows a group of men kicking a transwoman, beating her with sticks and forcing her into a wheelbarrow.

