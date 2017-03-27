Hong Kong ends Brazil meat ban

Hong Kong ends Brazil meat ban

Major beef market Hong Kong Tuesday ended a blanket ban imposed on Brazilian meat imports in a scandal over tainted products, Brazil's government said. Hong Kong, the biggest market for Brazilian beef, issued a ban on all meat imports from the country last week.

