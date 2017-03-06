Graphic Vid: Transgender woman dragged from home and beaten to death in sickening attack
In the sickening clip, petrified Dandara dos Santos begs for her life moments before being killed by thugs in the sickening homophobic attack. The 42-year-old woman was dragged from her home and dumped in a wheelbarrow before being rolled to a back alley and beaten all while her attackers cheered and laughed.
