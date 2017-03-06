Graphic Vid: Transgender woman dragge...

Graphic Vid: Transgender woman dragged from home and beaten to death in sickening attack

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

In the sickening clip, petrified Dandara dos Santos begs for her life moments before being killed by thugs in the sickening homophobic attack. The 42-year-old woman was dragged from her home and dumped in a wheelbarrow before being rolled to a back alley and beaten all while her attackers cheered and laughed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC