Fugitive arrested in Panama for Revere attack

A fugitive accused of attacking his roommate with a hammer and steak knife nine years ago in Revere was due to be returned to Massachusetts Tuesday night from Panama, where he was arrested last month, according to the FBI. Douglas Pereira Lemes ,26, was wanted on two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, charges stemming from an attack on June 24, 2008 in Revere, according to the Boston office of the FBI.

