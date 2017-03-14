Fitch: Meat Scandal Could Have Effect...

Fitch: Meat Scandal Could Have Effects On Brazil Banks, States

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, March 30 The negative effects of Brazil's "Carne Fraca" investigation into corrupt practices in the country's protein industry may carry over into some domestic banks and local governments in 2017, says Fitch Ratings. However, the risks should not be systemic and spillover effects are likely to be manageable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Oakland
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,937,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC