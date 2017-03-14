Fitch: Meat Scandal Could Have Effects On Brazil Banks, States
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, March 30 The negative effects of Brazil's "Carne Fraca" investigation into corrupt practices in the country's protein industry may carry over into some domestic banks and local governments in 2017, says Fitch Ratings. However, the risks should not be systemic and spillover effects are likely to be manageable.
