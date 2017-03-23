Film of the week: Aquarius puts Sonia...

Film of the week: Aquarius puts Sonia Braga in the belly of elite Brazil

Braga's complex, formidable widow fights her ground against Recife's encroaching property developers in Kleber MendoncI a Filho's deft, trenchant follow-up to Neighbouring Sounds. Brazil's most exportable films tend to be those that depict working-class or poverty-level life - prominent successes include City of God , Elite Squad and, most recently, Gabriel Mascaro's Neon Bull , about rural rodeo workers.

Chicago, IL

