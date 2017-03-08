Exclusive: Brazil's Cemig seeks partn...

Exclusive: Brazil's Cemig seeks partner, IPO for two main units

Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA plans to sell a majority stake in two units and list them in Sao Paulo and New York in coming months, a move that could help Brazil's No. 3 power utility reduce debt and curb state interference, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Sunday.

