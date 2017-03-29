EU demands guarantees on meat quality from Brazil

The European Union has asked for detailed information from Brazil concerning recently revealed fraud in the meat industry, as well as guarantees that meat exports pose no health risks to consumers. On Tuesday, the EU's Health and Food Safety Commissioner, Vytenis Andriukaitis, met with Brazil's Minister of Agriculture, Blairo Maggi, and spoke of the 27-member's bloc tough stance.

