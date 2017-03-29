Elegantly Brazilian to Close The Shee...

Elegantly Brazilian to Close The Sheen Center's Jazz on Bleecker Street Series

The Sheen Center's Jazz on Bleecker Street series has announced its final show, set for Friday, April 21st at 7:30 p.m. in The Loreto Theater : "Elegantly Brazilian" with the Requinte Trio - Janis Siegel, Nanny Assis and John di Martino - with special guest Randy Brecker. "Elegantly Brazilian" with the Requinte Trio combines Janis Siegel, renowned vocalist and founding member of 'The Manhattan Transfer", Nanny Assis, the very talented percussionist/vocalist/composer who is a native of Salvador, Bahia, and John di Martino, one of the most in-demand jazz pianists on the scene.

