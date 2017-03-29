Elegantly Brazilian to Close The Sheen Center's Jazz on Bleecker Street Series
The Sheen Center's Jazz on Bleecker Street series has announced its final show, set for Friday, April 21st at 7:30 p.m. in The Loreto Theater : "Elegantly Brazilian" with the Requinte Trio - Janis Siegel, Nanny Assis and John di Martino - with special guest Randy Brecker. "Elegantly Brazilian" with the Requinte Trio combines Janis Siegel, renowned vocalist and founding member of 'The Manhattan Transfer", Nanny Assis, the very talented percussionist/vocalist/composer who is a native of Salvador, Bahia, and John di Martino, one of the most in-demand jazz pianists on the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Mar 10
|Notfitting
|1
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC