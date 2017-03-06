Disabled Royal Marine and Paralympian...

Disabled Royal Marine and Paralympian moves into purpose-built house

A FORMER Royal Marine left with a debilitating condition after a tour of Afghanistan has been given a chance to rebuild his life after the property industry rallied round. The Royal Marines Charity has worked with a range of industry players to design and build a bespoke house for Phil Eaglesham, of Taunton , who is disabled after contracting Q Fever .

Chicago, IL

