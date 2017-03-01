Dam failure delays water canal to dro...

Dam failure delays water canal to drought-hit northeast Brazil

The collapse on Friday of part of a reservoir dam on a canal transferring river water to the drought-stricken northeast of Brazil is expected to delay inauguration of the $3 billion project, officials said. President Michel Temer was due to open the first of two canals next week, according to officials in the parched state of Paraiba, where the second largest city, Campina Grande, is fast running out of water.

