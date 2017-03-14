Couple who went ahead with wedding after hitman shot three relatives...
Jailton and Cristina Barbosa decided to go ahead with the ceremony in Limoeiro de Anadia, north east Brazil after the shock shooting earlier this year The Brazilian bride and groom whose big day was interrupted when a raging gunman opened fire after walking down the aisle during their wedding ceremony, have spoken out. Jailton and Cristina Barbosa decided to go ahead with the ceremony in Limoeiro de Anadia, north east Brazil after the shock shooting earlier this year.
