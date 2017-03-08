Congratulations! Brazil's first openl...

Congratulations! Brazil's first openly gay mayor marries his longtime partner

Edgar de Souza, mayor of the small Brazilian city of Lins, married his partner Alexsandro Luciano Trindade in front of 300 friends and family on Saturday 4 March. According to CNN , de Souza said of the wedding: "It wasn't supposed to be a political act, it was a ceremony for us.

Chicago, IL

