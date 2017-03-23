China fully reopens market to Brazilian meat5 min ago

China fully reopens market to Brazili...

China fully reopens market to Brazilian meat

Brasilia, March 26 China, one of the first countries to suspend imports of Brazilian meat following revelations that companies were selling unsafe produce for years, has decided to fully reopen its market, a top minister said. "China has announced the complete reopening of its market to Brazilian meat.

