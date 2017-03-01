Chilean police raid Odebrecht offices...

Chilean police raid Odebrecht offices in Santiago

Read more: Reuters

Chilean police raided the offices of Brazil's Odebrecht in capital Santiago on Wednesday, as part of a widening investigation into bribes paid by the conglomerate on construction projects across Latin America. A Chilean prosecutor will travel to Brasilia this month to work with Brazilian colleagues questioning Odebrecht executives, national public prosecutor Jorge Abbott told journalists.

Chicago, IL

