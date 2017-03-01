Carnival party over, Brazil returns to reality of political crisis
Carnival revellers were still dancing in the streets of Brazilian cities on Wednesday but for President Michel Temer's government it was back to the reality of mounting corruption allegations that threaten its survival. Brazil's President Michel Temer arrives for a meeting with the Pension Reform Commission at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, February 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC