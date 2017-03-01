Carnival party over, Brazil returns t...

Carnival party over, Brazil returns to reality of political crisis

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Carnival revellers were still dancing in the streets of Brazilian cities on Wednesday but for President Michel Temer's government it was back to the reality of mounting corruption allegations that threaten its survival. Brazil's President Michel Temer arrives for a meeting with the Pension Reform Commission at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, February 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC