Candice Swanepoel breastfeeds Anaca during shoot in Brazil
But Candice Swanepoel has wasted no time in getting back to work as she embarked on another stunning photo shoot on Monday - with her five-month-old in tow. The blonde model, 28, looked truly beautiful in a classic white robe and minimal make-up on set in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as she breastfed her tot in-between stints of shooting.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Mar 10
|Notfitting
|1
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
