BRIEF-Greenbrier exercises options to...

BRIEF-Greenbrier exercises options to increase strategic investments in Brazil

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

* Greenbrier Companies Inc - With option exercise, equity interest of Amsted-Maxion Fundicao E Equipamentos Ferroviarios S.A. will be reduced from 80.5% to 40% * Greenbrier Companies Inc - Proceeds from increased ownership , along with loans from partners, will reduce interest costs by about $3 million per year * Greenbrier Companies Inc - Greenbrier will increase its ownership stake in Amsted-Maxion Cruzeiro from 19.5% to 24.5% for $3.25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: SAO PAULO, March 2 The Brazilian central bank could accelerate the pace of interest rate cuts depending on inflation expectations and the performance of the economy, minutes from the bank's last policy meeting in February showed on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb 6 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
News TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s... Dec '16 UruEuWauWau 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC