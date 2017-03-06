Brazil's worst recession: 8 consecuti...

Brazil's worst recession: 8 consecutive quarters of contraction

Brazil's economy shrank 3.6% in 2016. That's just a slight improvement from 2015, when it contracted 3.8%, but still far from good.

Chicago, IL

