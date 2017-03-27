Brazil's Vale Names Fabio Schvartsman...

Brazil's Vale Names Fabio Schvartsman as CEO

Executive, who will replace Murilo Ferreira, has been CEO of Brazilian family-controlled paper and pulp firm Klabin since 2011 RIO DE JANEIRO-Brazilian mining giant Vale SA said Monday its board approved the selection of Fabio Schvartsman to replace outgoing Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira.

Chicago, IL

