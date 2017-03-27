Brazil's Triunfo should sell PortoNave stake to cut debt: Eleven Financial

Selling the stake in Terminal Portuario de Navegantes, located in southern Brazil and better known as PortoNave, would help raise a net 1.25 billion reais for Triunfo, a logistics and infrastructure provider, Eleven said in a client note. Analysts led by Adeodato Volpi Netto reiterated a price target of 11 reais for Triunfo's stock, with a "buy," high-risk call recommendation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.