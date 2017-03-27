Brazil's Triunfo should sell PortoNav...

Brazil's Triunfo should sell PortoNave stake to cut debt: Eleven Financial

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Selling the stake in Terminal Portuario de Navegantes, located in southern Brazil and better known as PortoNave, would help raise a net 1.25 billion reais for Triunfo, a logistics and infrastructure provider, Eleven said in a client note. Analysts led by Adeodato Volpi Netto reiterated a price target of 11 reais for Triunfo's stock, with a "buy," high-risk call recommendation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,411 • Total comments across all topics: 279,864,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC