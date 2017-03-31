Brazil's Temer Sees Popularity Plunge...

Brazil's Temer Sees Popularity Plunge Amid Weak Economy

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

A man hangs rags for sale depicting president Michel Temer during a protest against austerity measures in Rio de Janeiro on March 15, 2017. Brazilian President Michel Temer's approval ratings have plunged as he pushes ahead with unpopular austerity measures while an economic recovery remains aloof.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,964,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC