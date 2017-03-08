Brazil's Minister of Tourism Continues Push for Visa Waiver Program
The minister of tourism for Brazil, Marx BeltrA o, said yesterday that they are continuing to work to obtain the release of the entry visas in Brazil to countries like the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia. Minister of Tourism, Marx BeltrA o, has been vocal about importance of the visa waiver for expanding tourism industry in Brazil, photo by Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/AgAancia Brasil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|19 hr
|Notfitting
|1
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC