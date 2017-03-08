Brazil's Minister of Tourism Continue...

Brazil's Minister of Tourism Continues Push for Visa Waiver Program

20 hrs ago

The minister of tourism for Brazil, Marx BeltrA o, said yesterday that they are continuing to work to obtain the release of the entry visas in Brazil to countries like the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia. Minister of Tourism, Marx BeltrA o, has been vocal about importance of the visa waiver for expanding tourism industry in Brazil, photo by Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/AgAancia Brasil.

Chicago, IL

