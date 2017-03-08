Brazil's Minister of Tourism Continues Push for Visa Waiver Program

The minister of tourism for Brazil, Marx BeltrA o, said yesterday that they are continuing to work to obtain the release of the entry visas in Brazil to countries like the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia. Minister of Tourism, Marx BeltrA o, has been vocal about importance of the visa waiver for expanding tourism industry in Brazil, photo by Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/AgAancia Brasil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.