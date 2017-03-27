Brazil's Lava Jato's 39th Phase Arrests Ex-Petrobras Manager
Federal police in Brazil launched the 39th phase of OperaA A o Lava Jato on Tuesday, March 28th, issuing five search warrants and an arrest warrant. Police say they have arrested former Petrobras manager Roberto GonA alves in Boa Vista, Roraima, this morning.
