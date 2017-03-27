Brazil's Lava Jato's 39th Phase Arres...

Brazil's Lava Jato's 39th Phase Arrests Ex-Petrobras Manager

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Rio Times

Federal police in Brazil launched the 39th phase of OperaA A o Lava Jato on Tuesday, March 28th, issuing five search warrants and an arrest warrant. Police say they have arrested former Petrobras manager Roberto GonA alves in Boa Vista, Roraima, this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Boobio Phartio 6
News Study finds global warming could steal postcard... Jan '17 Really 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,810 • Total comments across all topics: 279,893,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC