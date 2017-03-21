Brazil's latest corruption scandal appears to be rotting one of its major exports
People detained during the probe known as "Operation Weak Flesh" leave the Institute of Forensic Science in Curitiba, Brazil, March 17, 2017. Brazilian federal police on Friday launched " Operation Flesh Is Weak ," targeting food processors accused of bribing government officials in order to loosen regulations.
