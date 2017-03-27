Brazil's JBS accused of violating Ama...

Brazil's JBS accused of violating Amazon rainforest protection laws

Friday Read more: Reuters

The world's largest meatpacker, Brazil's JBS SA, has for years knowingly bought cattle that were raised on illegally deforested land, turning a blind eye to regulations meant to protect the Amazon rainforest, Brazil's environmental regulator has alleged. The accusation comes even as JBS and other meatpackers in Brazil, the top global exporter of beef, are reeling from a corruption scandal.

Chicago, IL

