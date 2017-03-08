Brazil's Female Farmers Occupy Rural Government Offices in Anti-Austerity Protest
Hundreds of female farmers in Brazil occupied rural government offices on Wednesday in protest against austerity plans which they say disproportionately impact poor women. Protesters who marched across several cities on International Women's Day said pension reforms and other changes to social security will make it harder for family farmers to stay on the land.
