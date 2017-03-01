Brazil's fast-growing fintechs form groups to discuss regulation

Financial technology firms in Brazil are grouping to discuss with local watchdogs how to regulate the fast-growing sector, in which the number of players has risen roughly six-fold over the past couple of years. Both the central bank - which oversees the banking sector and non-bank financial industries - and securities industry watchdog CVM have shown a preference for discussing regulation with industry groups rather than individual players, people familiar with the matter said.

