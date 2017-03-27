Brazil's Commercial Real Estate Prices Fall Again in February
According to the latest FipeZAP Commercial Index, Brazil's commercial real estate continued to tumble from January 2017 to February 2017. Despite the decline across the country, in February, Rio de Janeiro remained the city with the most expensive commercial real estate sale prices in Brazil, while SA o Paulo had the most expensive commercial rent prices.
