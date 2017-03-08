Brazil's CCR acquires Odebrecht's sta...

Brazil's CCR acquires Odebrecht's stake in Sao Paulo subway line

Brazilian toll road operator CCR SA acquired a 15 percent stake in a subway line in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, from construction and engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday. The conglomerate, ensnared in the widest-ever corruption probe in Brazil, has sold for 171 million reais the stake it held in ViaQuatro, the line operator.

