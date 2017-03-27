Brazil's Andrade Gutierrez tries to s...

Brazil's Andrade Gutierrez tries to sell Cemig, other stakes-report

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Brazilian conglomerate Andrade Gutierrez is looking to sell stakes in power utility Cemig, hydroelectric dam Santo Antonio and call center group Contax as it tries to cut debt and expand abroad after a corruption scandal, its chief executive officer said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday. CEO Ricardo Sena told Folha de S.Paulo the group is negotiating acquisitions in the U.S. and British construction sectors as it turns away from public works in Brazil that dragged it into the country's biggest-ever graft investigation.

