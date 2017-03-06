Brazilian startup 99 launches service rivaling Uber in Rio
Brazilian ride-hailing app 99 said on Monday it was introducing its discount 99POP service in Rio de Janeiro, expanding direct competition with rival Uber Technologies Inc in Latin America's largest economy. 99, which started nearly five years ago with a cab-hailing app called 99Taxis, began offering 99POP rides using ordinary cars in August in Brazil's biggest city, Sao Paulo.
