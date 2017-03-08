Brazilian Men Seen on Video Assaulting Transgender Woman Before She Was Found Dead

In Brazil, investigators have released a harrowing video showing six men assaulting a transgender woman who was found murdered last month, as police attempt to track down her killers. The cellphone footage shows the men shouting homophobic slurs as they kick and beat 42-year-old Dandara dos Santos, before throwing her into a wheelbarrow and carting her onto the side street where she was found shot to death.

