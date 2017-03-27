Brazilian guitar trio coming to strum...

Brazilian guitar trio coming to strum in Syracuse on Tuesday

Syracuse University's Department of Art & Music Histories will host a concert featuring three pioneers of Brazilian guitar music: Ricardo Peixoto, Rogerio Souza and Edinho Gerber. The concert will take place on Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m. in Slocum Auditorium .

Chicago, IL

