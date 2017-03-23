Brazilian Government Racing to Convin...

Brazilian Government Racing to Convince Markets Meat is Safe

16 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

LAPA, Brazil-Brazil's government raced Wednesday to protect a key industry and convince skittish local and global markets that meatpackers accused of paying bribes to meat inspectors in a corruption scandal did so to get their products out faster, not to sell rancid meat here and abroad.

