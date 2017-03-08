Brazilian, Costa Rican footballers stand against gendered violence
"Every 11 minutes, a woman is being raped," and "Of every 10 young women, 8 will face assault" read jerseys worn by Brazilian football team El Cruzeiro on International Women's Day on March 8. "Every 11 minutes, a woman is being raped," read a shirt worn by Brazilian football team El Cruzeiro on International Women's Day on March 8. The team wore T-shirts highlighting the many issues that women in the South American country still face on a daily basis. Other slogans on the shirts included, "Women work three more times than men at home" and "one woman dies every two hours".
