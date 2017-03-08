Brazil to Invest R$45 Billion in Infrastructure Concessions
Brazil's federal government announced on Tuesday 55 infrastructure projects as part of the Private Partnership Investment program , with investments estimated at R$ 45 billion. During the meeting to discuss the PPI, President Michel Temer stated that the PPI is an important step towards decreasing unemployment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Spanish model hid cocaine in big false breasts ... (Dec '11)
|Feb 6
|Boobio Phartio
|6
|Study finds global warming could steal postcard...
|Jan '17
|Really
|2
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
|TV presenter smacks prisoner in face after he s...
|Dec '16
|UruEuWauWau
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC