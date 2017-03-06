Brazil to auction power transmission ...

Brazil to auction power transmission licenses on April 24

Brazil's energy regulator Aneel said on Tuesday it will auction next month new licenses to build and operate 7,400 kilometers of power transmission lines requiring up to 13.1 billion reais in investment. In a statement, the regulator said the power lines would pass through 20 Brazilian states and should enter operation in the five years after the auction, scheduled for April 24. President Michel Temer launched an infrastructure concessions program on Tuesday aimed at raising 45 billion reais in investments in roads, port terminals, railways and power transmission lines.

