Brazil Teacher Supports Bullied Student With Matching Hairstyle

This is the most heartwarming thing we've seen this week. The Internet is celebrating a teacher from Sao Paulo, Brazil who recreated her student's hairstyle after the child was bullied for having textured hair .

Chicago, IL

